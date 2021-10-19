informa
News

Monster Hunter: World has topped 20 million shipments worldwide

The milestone means Monster Hunter: World has broken Capcom's all-time shipment record.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 19, 2021

Monster Hunter: World has shipped over 20 million units worldwide since launching in January 2018. 

According to developer Capcom, that total includes shipments of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, which combined Monster Hunter: World and the premium Iceborne expansion into a single bundle.

The Japanese company attributed the title's overall success to a number of factors, including a focus on the promotion of digital sales and a series-first worldwide simultaneous launch.

Although shipments don't equate to copies sold-through, Capcom noted that Monster Hunter: World became its best-selling title of all time within a month of launch, and has now smashed its all-time shipment record.

