Monster Hunter: World has topped 20 million shipments worldwide

Monster Hunter: World has shipped over 20 million units worldwide since launching in January 2018.

According to developer Capcom, that total includes shipments of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, which combined Monster Hunter: World and the premium Iceborne expansion into a single bundle.

The Japanese company attributed the title's overall success to a number of factors, including a focus on the promotion of digital sales and a series-first worldwide simultaneous launch.

Although shipments don't equate to copies sold-through, Capcom noted that Monster Hunter: World became its best-selling title of all time within a month of launch, and has now smashed its all-time shipment record.

