Come February 7, several beloved titles will be removed from the still-active Xbox 360 marketplace. Microsoft confirmed that nearly 50 games will be delisted, along with their respective DLC.

The Xbox 360 doesn't come up in conversation much anymore, but it was home to a variety of titles that many still appreciate to this day. Some of the titles listed are legally available on other platforms or have been remastered, and failing that, the games are backwards compatible for the post-360 Xbox consoles.

In the United States, the delisted games include 360 exclusives such as Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey, plus multiplatform games like The Orange Box, Peggle 2, and Mass Effect 2.

Players who previously purchased or acquired those games and their DLC before February 7 will still be able to download them onto their 360 after that date. For the full list of delisted games for particular region or country, you can check here.