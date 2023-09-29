informa
Gran Turismo Sport to go offline in January 2024

Once Gran Turismo Sport takes its last ride in January, 2022's Gran Turismo 7 will be the only entry in the series that can be played on current hardware.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 29, 2023
Key art for Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo Sport.

Polyphony Digital announced Gran Turismo Sport is going offline on January 31, 2024. After that date, the game's online services (and accompanying features or items) will no longer be playable. 

Come December 1, players will be unable to buy DLC from the PlayStation Store. Offline portions, such as the single-player, and previously purchased DLC will still be accessible. 

"We would like to thank the many users of the Gran Turismo Sport online service since its first launch in 2017," wrote Polyphony. "From here on, we will continue to further improve the online services for the currently available title Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5."

The last lap for Gran Turismo Sport

The PlayStation 4 racing game first released in 2017. Its seven-year lifecycle is longer than that of earlier entries like Gran Turismo 5 (2010-2014) and Gran Turismo 6 (2013-2018). Notably, the game is also one of two entries in the entire series that can be played on the console. 

By summer 2019, Gran Turismo Sport sold eight million copies.

