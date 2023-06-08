informa
Firmament developer Cyan Worlds credits AI in development—but not actors

Firmament was also a Kickstarter-backed game, which further complicates how Cyan used AI to "assist" in creating its newest title.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 08, 2023
Screenshot from Cyan Worlds' 2023 game, Firmament.

Anger is growing at the revelation that developer Cyan Worlds' newest game, Firmament, had heavy use of AI generative technology throughout its development. More controversially, that technology received true recognition not given to other parts of the game, such as voice acting. 

In the game's credits (originally spotted by developer Gregory Avery-Weir), Cyan listed several in-game texts, such as newspapers and poems as "AI assisted content." Voice acting for various parts of the game also falls under this category as well. 

Use of AI technology in games has been controversial in recent months, and for voice acting in particular. Previously, voice actors have expressed worry that studios will archive voices without explicit consent from an actor, or force newer talent into inadvertently signing away their voice. 

Further adding to the controversy surrounding Firmament specifically is that it's a Kickstarter-backed game. The credits note that AI was used to create "backer-exclusive content," which essentially means that users may have paid to have AI used in the game without even realizing it. 

AI-generated content is often talked about alongside plagiarism, which puts Firmament backers in an odd spot. But the technology's use also potentially diminishes the specialness of that content, and a buyer's choice to spend that advance money to begin with. 

Speaking to Kotaku, Cyan Worlds wrote that the aforementioned "assisted content" is as it sounds, but "not wholly created" by AI. "We can’t imagine what [the voice acting] would be like if wholly machine generated," it added.

It further revealed that all of its voice acting was done by a human voice actor "100 percent of the time," but said an actor's final performance, pitch, and timbre pitch were AI modified with their consent. However, that doesn't explain why actors aren't credited. 

Game Developer has reached out to Cyan Worlds regarding the lack of crediting and informing backers of AI in the game, and will update this when a response is given. 

PC

