Elden Ring composer Yuka Kitamura departs FromSoftware

Yuka Kitamura, a longtime composer for FromSoftware, announced her leave from the developer. On Twitter, Kitamura revealed she would begin work as a freelance composer starting this month. A reason for her departure was not stated.

"Thank you all for your continued support," she wrote. "I would like to continue to express myself in game music through various genres. I hope you will look forward to my music in the future!"

Kitamura's FromSoftware contributions

Kitamura's first worked at From as a sound designer on 2012's Armored Core V. Her composition work for the developer began with Dark Souls II in 2014. From then on, she's composed music for several of studio's hit games such as Dark Souls III, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Her last known music composition work for From was last year's Elden Ring. At time of writing, it's not known if her 12-year tenure has come full circle with this month's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.