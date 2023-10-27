informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Disney Dreamlight Valley to leave Early Access as a paid game

Gameloft's life-sim starring Disney's array of characters is going to cost you when it leaves Early Access in December.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 27, 2023
Belle and Wall-E with the player character for Gameloft's Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image via Gameloft.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is leaving Early Access on December 5. And when it does, players will have to pay money for it. 

The life-sim game was originally meant to transition to a free-to-play model with its 1.0 release, but Gameloft has now said that is no longer be the case. The developer stated the non-move will allow the game to "continue delivering on a premium game experience."

While it varies whether a game will be paid or free-to-play after exiting Early Access, it isn't often that a developer says their game will be free-to-play and then reverses that stance. Currently, the game is priced at $30 on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. 

On December 5, its retail versions will range from a digital-only $40 (for the core game) to $70 (includes an Expansion Pass, in-game cosmetics and currency). That expansion will also be available separately for $30.

Regarding the in-game Moonstones, Gameloft assured that players' purchases requiring the currency will "remain optional, fair, and match the level of quality players have come to expect." 

While in Early Access, Disney Dreamlight Valley reached over a million players in 10 days. It's also notably one of the first big recent video games centered on Disney characters rather than the brands owned under the Disney umbrella.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.17.23
Gameplay Programmer

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
10.16.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

iRacing

Remote
10.11.23
Senior Multiplayer Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more