Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course reaches 2 million copies sold

Like the original game, Cuphead's final expansion has become a delicious hit.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 13, 2022
Cover art for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has gone "double platinum," according to developer Studio MDHR, with 2 million copies sold across all systems.

"We are so grateful to everyone who joined Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on this new adventure," wrote the developers. "Your support means the world to us."

The Delicious Last Course was the final expansion for Studio MDHR's cartoony action game, and its success is even more impressive when you remember that it only released this past June.

But given that the expansion sold a million copies just a few weeks after release, its continued momentum isn't terribly surprising.

Sales of the original Cuphead were reported at 6 million by the time of its PlayStation 4 release in 2020. Though Studio MDHR hasn't released sales numbers for its game since then, it's pretty evident that Cuphead has taken resonated with audiences thanks to the game's sales and its Netflix series.

