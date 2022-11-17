Planet Entertainment announced it has lost its two-year legal battle with Office Create, holders of the Cooking Mama license. The loss concludes the complicated saga of Cooking Mama: Cookstar, which was shortly removed from stores after Planet released the title in 2020 on Nintendo Switch.

Shortly after the game was pulled off shelves in 2020, Office Create killed its contract with Planet Entertainment and threatened legal against against the publisher. Despite that, Planet continued to sell physical and digital copies of Cooking Mama: Cookstar on Nintendo Switch, and later on PlayStation 4 in 2021.



In its statement, Planet stated that it is now legally forbidden from "selling, passing off, inducing, or enabling others to sell or pass off any product as a Cooking Mama product and/or otherwise suggesting any association with Office Create or the Cooking Mama franchise."

As of October 3, 2022, the International Chamber of Commerce International Court of Arbitration (ICC) found that Planet had knowingly infringed on Office's trademarks. The ICC also found that by continuing to sell the game, which featured Office's logo on the packaging, Planet was financially viable for false advertising.

With the ICC ruling in Office Create's favor, the license holder is currently "undertaking all necessary steps to ensure that the infringing Cooking Mama: Cookstar video games (digital and physical copies) are removed from the market."



"We thank our customers and loyal Cooking Mama fans for their continued support and sincerely regret any confusion and disappointment that has been caused by Planet’s and Mr. Grossman’s conduct," concluded Planet.