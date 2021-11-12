Assassin's Creed writer Darby McDevitt is back at Ubisoft

Darby McDevitt, lead writer for the Assassin's Creed series for the last decade, is back at Ubisoft after seemingly departing the company for good just 7 months ago.

McDevitt confirmed his return to Video Games Chronicle saying that his desire to "explore new ideas and unknown frontiers" led him back to the company. This followed a short stint at Montreal-based developer Illogika.

Ubisoft is currently plugging away at the next major Assassin's Creed game, a live service project titled Assassin's Creed Infinity, and reckoning (perhaps poorly) with the fallout from employees at the studio accusing leadership of allegedly fostering a culture of toxicity, sexual harassment, and abuse.

Its various hirings and departures have also become a high-profile story in the context of adjacent video game companies in Canada suddenly offering more enticing benefits, game projects, and pay thanks to a shot of video game investment. McDevitt's return to the company feels part of that story, and it'll be interesting to see what project managed to catch his eye.