informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Gamasutra to Game Developer link redirects are currently experiencing issues. We're working to restore them ASAP!
PreviousNext
News

Assassin's Creed writer Darby McDevitt is back at Ubisoft

One of the key writers behind the last decade of Assassin's Creed games is back at Ubisoft after a 7 month departure.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
November 12, 2021

Darby McDevitt, lead writer for the Assassin's Creed series for the last decade, is back at Ubisoft after seemingly departing the company for good just 7 months ago. 

McDevitt confirmed his return to Video Games Chronicle saying that his desire to "explore new ideas and unknown frontiers" led him back to the company. This followed a short stint at Montreal-based developer Illogika

Ubisoft is currently plugging away at the next major Assassin's Creed game, a live service project titled Assassin's Creed Infinity, and reckoning (perhaps poorly) with the fallout from employees at the studio accusing leadership of allegedly fostering a culture of toxicity, sexual harassment, and abuse

Its various hirings and departures have also become a high-profile story in the context of adjacent video game companies in Canada suddenly offering more enticing benefits, game projects, and pay thanks to a shot of video game investment. McDevitt's return to the company feels part of that story, and it'll be interesting to see what project managed to catch his eye.

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more