Business
1 min read
article

Final Fantasy XV has sold 10 million copies worldwide

The milestone was reached six years after the RPG launched.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 17, 2022
A screenshot from Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV has sold 10 million copies globally, according to publisher Square Enix.

The company broke the news on social media (via Twitter translate) and thanked players for their "continued support."

Final Fantasy XV launched in 2016 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 before eventually making its way to Stadia in 2019. The RPG, which is the 15th mainline title in the long-running series, Is also available on Windows PC.

In the years since the game launched, director Hajime Tabata departed Square Enix to establish a new studio called JP Games.

