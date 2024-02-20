Sponsored By

'Our goal is to provide more control to developers.'

Chris Kerr

February 20, 2024

2 Min Read
The Steam Audio logo overlaid on stylised waveforms
Image via Valve

Valve has open sourced the Steam Audio SDK to provide more control to developers. As explained in the Steam Audio v4.5.2 release notes, this is the first time the source code for the SDK has been made available.

"With this release, our goal is to provide more control to developers, which will lead to better experiences for their users, and hopefully valuable contributions back to the wider community of developers using Steam Audio," added Valve in a blog post.

"This comes after receiving a lot of valuable feedback and contributions from the community to the plugins already available as open source (Unity, Unreal, and FMOD Studio), and we want to bring those same benefits to the core SDK."

Valve said the move will allow developers to tailor the SDK based on their specific needs to the benefit of everybody using the technology.

The company will continue releasing Steam Audio bug fixes and features, but acknowledged it often chooses where to focus its efforts based on the requirements of its own internal projects. That might have left some developers waiting on a specific feature or fix that required access to the core Steam Audio SDK. Now, they can take matters into their own hands.

"As an example, we may be working on fixing a performance issue in Steam Audio affecting an internal project, but a partner may need Steam Audio ported to a console platform," continued Valve. "Making the entire SDK available as open source allows partners to manage the port themselves, and optimize it for their needs, while also allowing them to contribute their changes back if desired."

The entire Steam Audio codebase has been released under the Apache 2.0 license, enabling developers to use the technology in commercial projects and modify or redistribute it under their own licensing terms without needing to include the source code.

For more information visit the Steam Community blog.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Cult of the North logo overlaid on key artwork for Project Gundalf
Business
Former EA and King leaders establish new studio Cult of the NorthFormer EA and King leaders establish new studio Cult of the North
byChris Kerr
Feb 20, 2024
1 Min Read
The Everywhere logo overlaid on a screenshot of a racing game made on the platform
Business
Build A Rocket Boy confirms layoffs weeks after raising $110 millionBuild A Rocket Boy confirms layoffs weeks after raising $110 million
byChris Kerr
Feb 20, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty on the Xbox Podcast.
Console
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?

Feb 15, 2024

Design
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?

Feb 14, 2024

Audio
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers

Feb 13, 2024