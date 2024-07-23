Obituary: Voice actor Sam Mowry passed away at age 64

Sam Mowry, a voice actor for League of Legends and other games, passed away this weekend at 64 years old.

Per Oregon Arts Watch, Mowry went into cardiac arrest while preparing for surgery to alleviate arterial blockage.

In League, Mowry played the character of Rhaast. Other notable credits include Dota 2 (as the Anti-Mage), Sly 2: Band of Thieves (Arpeggio), Infamous (Kessler), and Amnesia: The Dark Descent (Alexander).

"For the voice of a Darkin, Sam was a bastion of light," wrote Riot. "It was an honor to work with him and he will live on as a part of Runeterra forever."

Outside of games, Mowry performed in Portland theaters and in radio dramas. He co-founded the Willamette Radio Workshop in 2001 and performed in musical versions of Sherlock Holmes and The Jungle Book.

Mowry is survived by his wife Cindy McGean and their son Atticus.