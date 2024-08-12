Sponsored By

Obituary: Rachael Lillis, iconic Pokemon voice actor, has died at age 46

Along with voicing Misty, Jessie, and Jigglypuff, Lillis was known for her voice roles in the Super Smash Bros. series and Valkyrie Profile.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 12, 2024

Photo of the late voice actor Rachael Lillis.
Image via Collider.

Rachael Lillis, a voice actor best known for playing Jessie and Misty in Pokémon's anime dub, has passed away from cancer. She was 46.

Per voice actor Veronica Taylor (the original dub voice of Ash), Lillis passed on Saturday, August 10. Taylor went on to describe her as "an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing.

Born July 8, 1978, Lillis landed her first principal voice acting role in 1997's Takegami: Guardians of Darkness. Throughout her career, she provided voices for series such as Revolutionary Girl Utena, Hunter x Hunter, and the 2003 Ninja Turtles cartoon.

Game-wise, she reprised the role of Misty and Jessie in Pokémon: Puzzle League. She voiced Jigglypuff in that game and the Super Smash Bros. series, and also did voices for Lego Jurassic World and Ape Escape 2.

In addition to voice acting, Lillis also adapted and translated scripts for Apocalypse Zero and Cleopatra DC.

After news of her passing, various voice actors eulogized her on social media. "An icon gone too soon," wrote Mortal Kombat 1 actor Kaiji Tang. "Rachael was responsible for so many happy Saturday mornings for so many kids, myself included. We will always remember your voice."

"While she had many other incredible roles, growing up with the Pokémon anime wouldn’t have been the same without her and her amazing talent," added voice actor Leonhart. "My condolences."

"Please know that Rachael saw your messages and contributions and was so touched and so grateful," said Tara Sands, Bulbasaur's original dub voice. "A wonderful person gone way too soon."

"[Rachael] worked hard and cared deeply," continued Taylor. "Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, she was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity."

Following her cancer diagnosis in May, a GoFundMe was launched to help raise money for her care. Payments will now go toward remaining medical bills, a memorial, and causes in her name to combat cancer.

"My heart breaks losing my dear little sister, though I am comforted knowing she is free," wrote Laurie Orr. "We ask for peace, for now, as her family grieves this loss."

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

