Obituary: Geoff Follin, video game composer, passed away at 58 years old

Video game musician Geoffrey Follin died earlier this week at 58 years old, according to his brother Tim.

As spotted by TIme Extension, Tim revealed his brother passed from pancreatic cancer. Tim called him "the most empathic, caring, loving brother you could wish for, I loved him as much as it's possible to love anyone."

"He was four years older than me, and l idolized him and copied him throughout my teens and throughout my life," Tim continued. "It feels like a huge piece has been suddenly and violently ripped out of me."

Per VGMPF, Geoff was born in 1966 and approached by Tim to work with him at Software Creations. From there, the two became a well-known musical duo throughout the games of the '80s and '90s.

Their shared credits include the Terminator 2 video game, along with Sly Spy: Secret Agent, Tom & Jerry, and Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade's Revenge.

After the release of Batman Forever in 1995, Geoff stepped away from game music to pursue other fields.

"Geoff was too young for this," concluded Tim. "He did everything you're supposed to. And yet this happened." He then called on people to donate to a pancreatic cancer research center, saying "This disease desperately needs a cure."

Follin is survived by his wife and three children.