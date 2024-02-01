Austin Wintory, Troy Baker celebrate iconic game music in GDC 2024 Main Stage concert

The hills are alive with the sound of this year's GDC Main Stage: An instrumental concert showcasing incredible video game scores of the past year (and years past), conducted by composer Austin Wintory and co-hosted by actor and singer-songwriter Troy Baker.

For its 2024 Main Stage event, the Game Developers Conference is hosting GDC Main Stage: The Developer's Concert. A live instrumental performance that showcases influential and notable game scores throughout history—with a spotlight on music from the past year, including nominees from the Game Developers Choice Awards, the Independent Games Festival Awards, and the Grammys.

This must-see experience is being conducted by Austin Wintory, composer for games like Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Journey, Abzu, Banner Saga 1-3, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, and more. Troy Baker, acclaimed actor known for The Last of Us, Bioshock Infinite, Shadow of Mordor, Far Cry 3, the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and many more, will co-host.

In accompaniment with the local San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), this live concert experience aims to celebrate game development for its excellence as an artistic medium and a force within the entertainment industry. This musical performance is not one to be missed.

All attendees are invited (and encouraged!) to attend the event on Wednesday, March 20th from 12:30-1:30pm PT at the GDC Main Stage, located on Lobby Level of West Hall in Moscone Convention Center (doors open at 12:00pm). The concert will also be available to watch live for free on GDC Twitch.

GDC returns to San Francisco this March 18-22, 2024—and registration is now open! For more information, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC2024 hashtag on social media.

