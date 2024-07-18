Obituary: Rare Studios artist Brett Jones has passed away

Brett Jones, a former artist at Rare Studios who worked on GoldenEye and the original Perfect Dark, has died.

The news was revealed on social media via Perfect Dark designer David Doak. He called Jones "an absolute legend. [...] So much of what made GE007 and PD special came from Brett's talent and rascal humor."

Jones joined Rare in 1994 as a lead artist and animator. For Perfect Dark, he played a key role in designing series lead Joanna Dark, along with the motion capture and modeling for the game's characters.

He would later leave Rare for TV and film in 2002. Over the next 22 years, he handled art and VFX for various productions, including Furious 6, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Doctor Who.

"My job is cool! I get to work with crazily talented people and add my own drop of talent into the mix," reads Jones' personal website. "After 20 years in this business, I’m confident working as team leader or enmeshed in the talent pool."

"Now cracks a noble heart. Good-night, sweet prince," Doak wrote. "And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

A crowdfunding campaign is currently underway to get Jones' work displayed at the Atkins Gallery in Hinckley, Leicestershire. Interested parties can donate here, though organizers have said the gallery will happen regardless of the campaign's success.