Obituary: Lionhead, 22cans art director Paul McLaughlin dies at 57

Longtime art director Paul McLaughlin has died at the age of 57. The news comes from the team over at Eurogamer, who learned of McLaughlin's passing and gathered tributes to him from his former colleagues at Lionhead, Bullfrog, and 22cans.

McLaughlin enjoyed a 30-year career in the Guildford game industry scene, with credits on games like Fable, Dungeon Keeper, Black and White, Populous 2, and beyond.

Peter Molyneux, co-founder of Bullfrog, Lionhead and 22cans, praised McLaughlin's talents and kindness in a statement to Eurogamer. "Paul entered my life back in 1990 when he started at Bullfrog as employee number four. He was the first proper games artist I had ever encountered," he said. "Immediately he became invaluable, an essential part of the many titles we all worked on. He absolutely made all the difference on Powermonger, Syndicate, Magic Carpet, Theme Park and Dungeon Keeper."

22cans lead artist Annah Wootten-Pineles offered her own words of remembrance, calling McLaughlin "a well-respected leader of the team."

"Paul was known for his 'Good Morning' handshakes," she added. "He wouldn't go to his desk until he'd completed them. Originally just the exec team, it then expanded to the art dept, and finally the whole company. Paul kept up this trend regardless of the fact it was taking him longer and longer to get round everyone, but I think we were all grateful for his acknowledgement."

McLaughlin is survived by his wife Evie and his three children.