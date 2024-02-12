League of Geeks co-founder Adam Duncan has passed away. The Australian studio shared the news on X and praised Duncan's artistic talent, sense of humor, and humility.

"Adam was a founding member of League of Geeks, respected art director, concept artist and animator," said the League of Geeks team. "His stunning illustrations and character designs gave our projects a unique and joyful spirit, packed with heart.

"His wonderful sense of humor and gentle humility flowed throughout all his work, into our games, and into the hearts and minds of millions of players. Adam dedicated himself to his beloved craft and we consider ourselves so incredibly lucky and forever grateful that he transported us all to those beautiful worlds he dreamed."

Duncan's fellow League of Geeks co-founder, Ty Carey, said it "feels incredibly lonely to be in a world where we can't share in the crazy things we both loved and worked on," and described his friend and colleague as a "massive talent."

Other co-workers shared their memories, explaining how Duncan helped empower entire communities of artists by operating as a "gentle giant" within the industry.

Friends and colleagues from the development community in Australia and beyond also offered their condolences after hearing the news.

"I don't even know what to say other than Adam was such a beautifully kind person with so much patience despite his immense talent," said Kepler Interactive senior producer Lisy K. "He was so egoless that few would know how much he added to everything League of Geeks created."

"Adam was a brilliant peer and someone I admired greatly," added Summerfall Studios art director Benjamin Ee. "I'd not known him very well, but from the endlessly kind words his friends and colleagues had for him, and from the few windows of interaction I was blessed, I knew he had a beautiful and gentle heart. May he rest in peace."