Game Maker’s Sketchbook, the annual celebration of art and artists in games, has revealed the official selections for its third year.

"For a third consecutive year, we were blown away by the talent and artistry in all of the entries; the quality across the board made it a difficult job for our jurors, who we thank so much for evaluating all of our entries,” said Meggan Scavio, President of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “We wish our finalists a hearty congratulations and are delighted to display their artwork at this year’s Game Developers Conference to be able to celebrate with and be celebrated by their peers."

The selections will be displayed on Level 2 of the West Hall during the entire week of GDC 2024 (March 18-22). They're also available to view at the Game Maker’s Sketchbook online gallery. Fans and supporters may purchase prints through the iam8bit store for a two-week limited period, starting today and running through March 29.

All proceeds go to the AIAS Foundation in its mission to advance an inclusive, interactive entertainment community through collaboration, education, and professional development. AIAS programs that benefit directly include Amplifying New Voices, student scholarships, early-career professional scholarships, and mentorships.

Game Maker's Sketchbook is produced by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, iam8bit, and fortyseven communications. Here are the selections in the categories of Character Art, Curiosities, Environment Art, Iconography, Impact, and Storyboard:

Character Art

Kobold Concept Exploration, World of Warcraft: The War Within - Dave Greco (Blizzard Entertainment)

Frostpunk 2, Frostpunk 2 - Bartosz Sobolewski (11 bit studios)

Hard-Boiled Rabbit: Stamp, Rusty Rabbit - KANABAN GRAPHICS Aguri Miyazaki/Art Director (NetEase Games/Chime)

Curiosities

Arathor Workshop, Prop Exploration, World of Warcraft: The War Within - Catarina Pulli (Blizzard Entertainment)

Book Covers, Simpler Times - Laara Bonn (stoneskip, iam8bit Presents)

El Paso, Elsewhere: The Complete Album Cover, El Paso, Elsewhere - Bri Neumann (Strange Scaffold)

Environment Art

Arcade Main Rooms, RoboCop: Rogue City - Piotr Wawro (TEYON, NACON)

The Perpetual Sanctum, Wandering Sword - Xiankun Wang (The Swordsman Studio, Spiral Up Games)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice Canal, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice - Henrik Lundblad (Fast Travel Games)

Iconography

Tarot Cards: - King of Pentacles - King of Wands - King of Cups - King of Swords, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Jakub Rebelka (CD PROJEKT RED)

Talent Icons, Warcraft Rumble - Various (Uni-Bit Studios, Jim DeGruttola, David Sladek, Dina Chen, Casey Ocean, Lucy He, Warcraft Rumble UI team) (Blizzard Entertainment)

A Perfect Day's Iconography, A Perfect Day - Kook.KE (Perfect Day Studio, Spiral Up Games)

Impact

Planet of Lana - Key Art, Planet of Lana - Adam Stjärnljus (Wishfully, Thunderful)

The Alters, The Alters - Mikołaj Saar-Kozłowski, Rafał Pietrusiński, Łukasz Rosiński, Tomasz Kisilewicz (11 bit studios)

DREDGE: Key Art, DREDGE - Alex Ritchie (Black Salt Games, Team17)

Have a Nice Death Key Art, Have a Nice Death - Nicolas Leger, Christophe Messier, Alec Olbert (Magic Design Studios, Gearbox Publishing)

Storyboard

Cynosure Bunker, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Robert Adler (CD PROJEKT RED)

Narrative Intro, Monopoly Go! - Franklin Lei, Leah Smith (Scopely)

World Stone, Remnant II - Chris Anderson (Gunfire Games, Gearbox Publishing)

