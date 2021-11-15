If you're not interested in the surprise launch of Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode, Microsoft does have some other games you can check out today--classic games. Over 70 of them, now backwards compatible on Xbox devices.

Microsoft announced the new titles during its celebration of the Xbox's 20th anniversary, noting that the added games will have HDR support and in some cases, improved framerates. It's a fascinating grab-bag of titles that includes Star Wars: Jedi Knight II and the F.E.A.R series, and also overlooked licensed games from the era like Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth.

What's surprising is that in 2019, Microsoft said it had no plans to add new games to its backwards compatibility service on Xbox One hardware, choosing to prioritize Xbox Series X|S releases. But with those devices being harder to acquire, (and the Xbox One's continued status as a viable Project xCloud device), it looks like the last generation of Xbox still has some relevancy.

Here are all 76 games getting added in this new addition.