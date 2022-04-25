Inflation hits EVE Online's in-game currency and subscription pricing

Eve Online developer CCP has announced its intention to increase the prices of its in-app currency "Plex" and its "Omega" subscription service. Both digital products will see an increase in cost starting on May 17, 2022.

One month of subscribing to Omega is increasing 33 percent in cost from $14.95 per month to $19.99 per month, with two new subscription lengths being added that allow players to set up subscriptions that renew every two months or every 24 months.

Meanwhile the cost of 500 Plex will increase 25 percent from $19.99 to $24.99. This also comes with new purchasable amounts of Plex, with the lowest purchasable amount now being 50 Plex (previously it was 110).

In a blog post announcing the changes, CCP explained this is the first price increase to Omega since 2004. The changes are being made in order to "continue investing in EVE Online’s evolution and growth, and to realize our mission of EVE Forever."

They're also being shaped by "global increases in production" and "account for years of inflation." Even the game about fake space capitalism is not free from real capitalism.

Eve players are, unsurprisingly, not pleased with this development. Several note that the game has not had a major content update in two years.

If you're asking yourself if this business development means CCP Games might be hopping in on the ongoing acquisitions trend...it might be worth remembering that CCP was getting acquired before it was cool. Black Desert Online developer Pearl Abyss bought the company for $425 million back in 2018.

And if you're wondering why CCP is updating the prices while not announcing any new content, it might be tied to the company's decision to be more "careful" with its announcements following the reveal and then cancellation of Project Nova.