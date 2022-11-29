Apex Legends and Inscryption headline Apple's App Store Awards

Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends Mobile took the top spot for Apple's 2022 App Store Awards. The mobile version of the popular battle royale game was the top iPhone app for the year, and Apple called it "the best version [of Apex] to date."

Apex Legends Mobile launched in May of this year, and Electronic Arts previously indicated that its launch was quite successful. EA said shortly after the mobile version's launch that Apex in general has continually grown since its 2019 launch, and it planned to become a more vital part of the publisher's financial structure.



For EA, which has previously said live service titles like Apex have been a boon to its business, the award from Apple can be used to further draw in curious would-be players.

With how storefronts push standout and 'best of' titles during the end of the year, Apex Legends Mobile will likely continue to grow as interested players see it pop up on the App Store.

For Mac developers, that system's top game app for 2022 was Daniel Mullins Games' Inscryption. The deckbuilder released on Mac and Linux in June, and previously won Game of the Year at the Game Developers Conference Awards this past March.

Apple TV and Apple Arcade's games of the year were respectively HandyGames' El Hijo and Studio Drydock's Wylde Flowers.

Finally, the iPad's game of the year was XD Network's Moncage.