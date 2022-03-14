informa
GDC
The official event platform of GDC 2022 is open

Now's the time to finalize your profile, build your schedule, connect with other attendees, and check out the goodies in your Digital Tote Bag!
March 14, 2022
gdc_swapcard.jpg

GDC 2022 is right around the corner, and our event platform is now open! Now's the time to log into Swapcard and finalize your profile, start building your schedule, connecting with other attendees, and checking out the goodies in your Digital Tote Bag.

The Game Developers Conference organizers have once again partnered with Swapcard to help attendees feel prepared and engaged for GDC 2022.

Whether joining us in San Francisco or remotely, Swapcard is the perfect hub for all your GDC planning needs. Registered attendees will soon be receiving an email that will get you set up with everything you need to log into the platform and begin enjoying your GDC experience.

Attendees can log into Swapcard to finalize their profile and build their schedule of in-person and virtual sessions. You can also start making connections, scheduling meetings, and setting up other networking opportunities.

Click here for an in-depth look at how networking works at GDC 2022.

Through Swapcard, you've also got access to tons of other GDC resources and services—including our Digital Tote Bag, which a quick and easy way for you to access key information from leading game and technology companies who are sponsoring or exhibiting at GDC 2022.

GDC strives to produce a sustainable event, and replacing physical attendee bags with this Digital Tote Bag is another way organizers are working to reduce waste and streamline the show. Head here for more information on GDC 2022's sustainability efforts.

If you aren’t registered for GDC 2022 yet (happening March 21 through March 25), this is an excellent time to register for the event so you can join the platform and start exploring these key features. Our All-Access Online Only pass ensures you can participate in GDC no matter where you are. This lower-cost pass provides some unique special features, along with full access to the entire virtual portion of GDC:

  • 3-Month GDC Vault Access
  • Selection of 100+ top-rated GDC 2022 sessions
  • Live, interactive sessions
  • Virtual Networking
  • GDC Online Expo and Sponsored Content
  • GDC Main Stage Sessions Livestream

GDC is happening in San Francisco, March 21-25—registration is still open! For more information on GDC 2022, including our virtual options, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC22 hashtag on social media.

GDC 22

