GDC 2023 Session Viewer is live and here are three must-see talks

Eager to know what's coming to the Game Developers Conference in 2023? The GDC Session Viewer is live with upcoming talks, sessions, and roundtables—and hundreds more are on the way.

This means you can start planning and picking what sessions, talks, and events to check out at GDC 2023—making it easy to plan your schedule in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate fashion. Attendees can preview the sessions happening at GDC in San Francisco, taking place from March 20-24, 2023. View, browse and sort the ever-growing list of sessions by pass type, topic, and format.

Here are three sessions we're thrilled to announce will be at GDC 2023.

"Picking A Good Spot: Naughty Dog's Post System" will look at Naughty Dog's post system and its evolution over time. A post is a spot in the game world, picked for general gameplay purposes. It can be an NPC's destination, a place to spawn objects, or a point of interest to look at. Where can a post be placed? How is a good post picked? How to do it efficiently? This talk from Game Programmer Ming-Lun "Allen" Chou will go over several implementations and their performance characteristics.

"Localization of Cyberpunk 2077: Technology, Tools, and Approach" describes the approach that CD PROJEKT RED's Localization team took to complete the task of the localization and adaptation of more than 1-million words of text, and the organization of voice-over recordings for more than 80,000 lines of dialogue in 11 different voice-over languages. Using Cyberpunk 2077 as a case study, the session will discuss the most important factor for successful deliveries of localization: close cooperation between Tech and Localization teams.

"Case Study: Creating Realistic Facial Motion for The Quarry" looks at Digital Domain's technology and pipeline developed for the facial performance capture on The Quarry, sharing the exciting workflows used to transfer human emotion automatically to realistic digital characters. These feature film-quality facial capture technologies have been adapted to support game-scale workloads and interactivity.

