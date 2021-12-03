Become a GDC 2022 Conference Associate

The Game Developers Conference returns in-person to San Francisco in 2022—and we want your help to make sure things go perfectly!

Applications are now openfor the GDC Conference Associate (CA) program, where you can earn the equivalent of an All-Access Pass by putting in about 25 hours of on-site work.

Apply to be a 2022 Conference Associate here

Note: This is a paid position, so you must be eligible to work in the United States. In addition, proof of vaccination will be required to attend or assist GDC 2022 (more information on Health & Safety guidelines here).

GDC 2022 runs from March 21-25, 2022 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. Those chosen to be Conference Associates will be required to attend an orientation on Sunday, March 20, and they are expected to be available from Sunday through the end of the conference on Friday (March 25) evening during conference hours.

As a Conference Associate, on-site tasks may include: guarding doors and scanning badges, monitoring sessions and assisting speakers, filling conference bags, and more. You will earn an All-Access pass for use when not on-duty.

For more information on the program, including how to apply, head over to the GDC 2022 CA application page.

The application deadline is December 23 at 11:59pm PT, after which the CA positions will be filled. You will be notified if you are accepted (or not) by January 6, 2022.

But for those who miss the cutoff, there's still a chance! Apply for the waiting list—applications will be accepted until March 15.

GDC returns in-person to San Francisco, March 21-25, 2022—registration is now open! For more information on GDC 2022, be sure to visit our website and follow the #GDC22 hashtag on social media.

