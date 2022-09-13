According to a recent report by TheGamer, Ubisoft developers are asking to not work on the upcoming Assassin's Creed Project Red, as its creative director Jonathan Dumont has allegations of abuse. Dumont was one of several developers named in 2020 as contributing to the publisher's workplace culture of toxicity.

In that 2020 report, Dumont (who was previously creative director on Assassin's Creed Odyssey) was accused of physically intimidating employees by punching doors and using homophobic slurs. One source described him as "a major bully" who would also target women.

An anonymous employee, who is also a member of the pro-worker group A Better Ubisoft, told TheGamer that Dumont's previous actions have created a "climate of fear" in the studio. "Dumont has been the reason [for] multiple of my colleagues leaving," said the employee.

While acknowledging that Dumont's made an effort to improve himself, the employee continued that Ubisoft Quebec employees have been asking not to work with Dumont on Project Red. "His actions are still very fresh in the mind of many," said the employee.



Before Project Red's reveal at the Ubisoft Forward event, A Better Ubisoft members spoke about how some of the employees listed as contributors to Ubisoft's harmful culture have left or been fired, while others are still at the French publisher. One member pointed out that some of the responsible employees either moved to a different internal studio, or have even been promoted.

Ubisoft itself recently outlined a five-year plan to improve its workplace culture, which has already been said to have received a revamp in its HR and reporting channels. Dubbed "Project Rise," the five-year plan is to increase the number of diverse employees, allowing them all to move up in the company, and achieving pay equity.

Game Developer has reached out to Ubisoft for comment.