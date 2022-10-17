informa
Obituary: Leisure Suit Larry actor Jan Rabson passes away at 68

Outside of Leisure Suit Larry, Rabson's voice acting career spanned anime, TV, and other games such as Toy Story 3 and Sacrifice.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 17, 2022
Headshot of late voice actor Jan Robson.
Image taken from Rabson's IMDB page.

Actor Jan Rabson, the voice of Larry Laffer in the Leisure Suit Larry franchise, passed away on October 14 at 68 years old. Anime News Network spotted that voice actor Bob Bergen announced the news on his Facebook page. 

"We keep losing so many from this wonderful group. So sorry to hear today we lost Jan Rabson," wrote Bergen. "Damn, the sessions that are a happening in heaven! [...] Hugs, my friend!"

Starting with 1993's Leisure Suit Larry 6, he would voice the titular character in nearly every entry, even up to the recent game from 2020.

Born June 14, 1954, Rabson became best known for being a member of the Johnny Carson sketch comedy troupe Mighty Carson Art Players. 

Over the decades, he built an established voice acting career, appearing in Disney films such as A Bug's Life and English dubs for anime like Mobile Suit Gundam and Akira (Tetsuo Shima). 

Rabson's final role was in Disney's Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers film from earlier this year. He provided the voices for various background characters in the self-aware reboot of the '90s animated show. 

