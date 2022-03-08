Itch charity Bundle for Ukraine is offering almost 1000 games for $10

Hundreds of creators have come together to raise money for Ukraine through a jam-packed Itch charity bundle.

Organised by Necrosoft Games director Brandon Sheffield with support from developers around the world, the Bundle For Ukraine features 991 titles including familiar faces like Wandersong, Backbone, Superhot, A Short Hike, Baba Is You, Minit, Bury me, my Love, Celeste, and so many more.

Precisely 732 creators have contributed to the bundle, which can be purchased for a minimum donation of $10 but has a retail valuation of $6,544. All proceeds will be split 50/50 between two charities working to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion: International Medical Corps and Voices of Children.

"The people of Ukraine are under attack. As game developers we want to create new worlds, not to destroy the one we have. That's why we've banded together to present this charity bundle to help Ukrainians survive this ordeal and thrive after the war ends," wrote Sheffield.

"This cause has resonated with creators around the globe, to the extent that our bundle contains almost 1,000 games, tabletop RPGs, books, etc. Of these nearly 1,000 products, more than 600 have never been in a major bundle before. Several prominent developers and publishers signed up to itch.io specifically to be in this bundle.

"We stand with Ukrainians, and with all people around the world who despise war."

The Bundle for Ukraine has raised over $425,000 of its $1 million target at the time of writing. Those looking to contribute (and grab some stellar games in the process) should click here.



Update (03/08/2022): The Bundle for Ukraine has raised $1 million for two humanitarian charities within 24 hours of launching.

At the time of writing, the Itch bundle has pulled in precisely $1,084,790 for International Medial Corps and Voices of Children, which are working to assist Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

Despite smashing its overall target, the Bundle for Ukraine will remain available for the next 9 days and 14 hours, so there's still plenty of time to support the cause.