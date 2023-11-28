Gamescom is branching off to Brazil in June 2024

Next year, Gamescom will be spinning up a new event set in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Appropriately dubbed Gamescom Latam, it'll run from June 26, 2024 to June 30 and provide "a unique opportunity for gaming fans and for the digital entertainment industry from Brazil, the whole Latin America and beyond."

After Singapore's Gamescom Asia, this makes the second trade fair to spin off from the main event, which is held annually in Cologne, Germany. Gamescom Latam will partner with BIG Festival, a trade event in Latin America that's been running since 2012 and will be at the event as a competitive festival for global indie teams.

An "important alignment" for developers

Gustavo Steinberg, CEO of both Gamescom Latam and BIG, called this a further recognition of Brazil and Latin America as "central territories" by the world's largest game developers. The "important alignment" with BIG will attract "the best independent games from around the world as we've done since 2012, but now within a platform with much expanded visibility."

Felix Falk, managing director of the German Games Industry Association, noted that Brazil was an "exciting emerging market," in turn warranting the larger Latin American region its own Gamescom.

"[Cologne's] Gamescom 2023 showed the international games industry needs events," explained Falk. "We are happy to have [a] unique and powerful set of partners to make this happen."

With Gamescom Latam now on the docket for June 26-June 30, 2024, that makes three Gamescoms for next year. After Latam, Cologne will have its event from August 20-August 25, followed by Gamescom Asia in Singapore from October 17-October 20.

Presently, it's unknown if the two spinoff trade fairs will get a similar event blowout as the Cologne edition, which has been previously hosted by Geoff Keighley and used to reveal upcoming triple-A games.