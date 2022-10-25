Developer Creative Assembly is acknowledging recent public allegations that the company did nothing in response to reports of sexual harassment filed against a key former employee.

"We have been made aware of deeply concerning and serious allegations regarding a former employee," it wrote. "We are investigating this matter through an external third party to fully understand what happened."

Allegations against ex-character artist Baj Singh surfaced earlier in the week on social media. Several developers spoke about Singh's alleged former behavior, with former concept artist Sammi McEwan saying that Singh "systematically bullied and harassed so many of us."

"I've collected a lot of stories about him over the past few years and it paints a very grim picture," she said.

Singh worked at Creative Assembly starting in 2013, and was eventually promoted to being its art director. According to McEwan, Singh was reported multiple times by employees over the years before he left the developer towards the end of 2021.

Game Developer reached out to Singh, but he has yet to respond at time of writing.

"My heart and love go out to anyone that's been affected by him, and the culture that allowed him to thrive," continued McEwan. "It's not just him that needs to take responsibility here."

Game Developer similarly reached out to Creative Assembly prior to publication, and a representative pointed us to its statement below.

