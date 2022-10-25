informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Creative Assembly accused of ignoring sexual harassment by key staffer

Current and former employees at Creative Assembly allege that an ex-art director was sexually abusive during his time at the company.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 25, 2022
Logo for game developer Creative Assembly.

Developer Creative Assembly is acknowledging recent public allegations that the company did nothing in response to reports of sexual harassment filed against a key former employee. 

"We have been made aware of deeply concerning and serious allegations regarding a former employee," it wrote. "We are investigating this matter through an external third party to fully understand what happened."

Allegations against ex-character artist Baj Singh surfaced earlier in the week on social media. Several developers spoke about Singh's alleged former behavior, with former concept artist Sammi McEwan saying that Singh "systematically bullied and harassed so many of us." 

"I've collected a lot of stories about him over the past few years and it paints a very grim picture," she said. 

Singh worked at Creative Assembly starting in 2013, and was eventually promoted to being its art director. According to McEwan, Singh was reported multiple times by employees over the years before he left the developer towards the end of 2021. 

Game Developer reached out to Singh, but he has yet to respond at time of writing. 

"My heart and love go out to anyone that's been affected by him, and the culture that allowed him to thrive," continued McEwan. "It's not just him that needs to take responsibility here."

Game Developer similarly reached out to Creative Assembly prior to publication, and a representative pointed us to its statement below.

PC

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more