Nintendo delays The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel to 2023

Nintendo producer Eiji Aonuma has announced a delay for the still-unnamed sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
March 29, 2022
A new screenshot of the Breath of the Wild sequel, where Link holds a warped version of the Master Sword.

Nintendo has announced that the (still-unnamed) sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will now be released in 2023. 

It's another delay for the long-awaited game that's not only in one of Nintendo's flagship franchises, but the sequel to the fourth-bestselling game on the Nintendo Switch. Its move to 2023 will likely impact Nintendo's overall financials for this year and the following year.

In a video announcing the delay, producer Eiji Aonuma remained vague on the game's new features or narrative. Nintendo has opted to keep most details about the game secret, only revealing that the game will involve airborne sections that build on the first game's glider system, and a feature that lets players pass through solid objects. 

Keeping those details secret has remained a solid marketing move. Reactions to today's announcement indicate that anticipation for the game remains at a fever pitch. 

Business

