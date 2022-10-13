informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
NEW WEBINAR: "There Are Billions! The Secrets of Scoring Funding From the Dedicated Game Funds" with Jason Della Rocca
PreviousNext
Console
2 MIN READ
News

New Xbox program lets devs solicit feedback from disabled players

Xbox's new steps toward making games accessible includes developers getting feedback from players with disabilities and new guidelines for games with touch-based interfaces.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 13, 2022
Logo for Microsoft's Xbox console.

During its showcase focusing on accessibility for disabled video game players, Xbox revealed the next steps it's taking to "help developers create more accessible and inclusive experiences." These updates and changes directly address feedback the console maker had asked for in regards to making a more accessible-friendly future. 

Accessibility has become a larger focus point for publishers and developers in recent years. Outside of Microsoft, Sony has been making strides to ensure its first-party titles can be fully played by players who have disabilities. Naughty Dog's recent The Last of Us remake, for example, allows for deaf players to experience the game's dialogue via the DualSense controller's haptic feedback.

One of the changes coming later in the month will be to Microsoft's Gaming Accessibility Testing Service (MGATS), which ensures that Xbox and PC titles have their accessibility features validated by Xbox's Accessibility Guidelines (XAG). The Players with Disability Focus (PwD) will allow players with disabilities to give devs feedback on menu navigation and settings, along with core design. 

Unlike the base MGATS program, which includes players with disabilities and accessibility experts, the new PwD program is exclusively for the former type of player. And per Microsoft, the program can be done retroactively for games that have already released. 

Of the new PwD focus, Xbox's accessibility director Anita Mortaloni called it "ideal for developers or publishers that may not be ready for comprehensive feedback against all 20+ XAGs but are looking specifically for feedback against core player scenarios, including settings, navigation and in-game communication."

Another set of guidelines are also being released in regards to touch-based interfaces for games on mobile devices. The focus with these is on touch target sizing, recommended placement, and swipe sensitivity.

To bring attention specific accessibility features, Xbox highlighted games such as Obsidian's Pentimentwhich has a text-to-speech reader and an option to make fonts easier to read. The developer's adventure game Grounded has an option to change the appearance of spiders (of which there are many in that game) for those with arachnophobia.

Similarly, Soft Leaf StudiosStories of Blossom features a hints system and narrative recap (for memory-impaired players), highlight color options, and audio descriptions. 

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Bandai Namco Mobile

Barcelona, Spain
10.5.22
Principal 3D Animator

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California
10.5.22
Staff Core Software Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more