Olebe's previously headed up global games divisions for YouTube and Facebook, and will similarly help Xbox's worldwide presence expand.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 18, 2024

Headshot of YouTube and Xbox's Leo Olebe.
Image via LinkedIn.

Xbox has found a new executive leader in Leo Olebe. The longtime industry veteran will be working as vice president of its global partnerships team.

It's a position Olebe is well-suited to. Previously, he held the same position at Facebook, and a similar one as global head for YouTube Gaming until he was laid off with 100 other employees in January.

He's also previously leadership positions for marketing at Zynga, BioWare, and Warner Bros. Games.

Olebe and Xbox partnership strategy

"Thank you Lori Wright, Sarah Bond, and Phil Spencer for the opportunity to join such an amazing team with an incredible vision for the future of games," he wrote. "Let's GO!"

Olebe joins Xbox almost half a year after ZeniMax leadership was folded into the larger management team. And it comes a few months after Bobby Kotick departed Activision Blizzard.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

