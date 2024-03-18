Xbox has found a new executive leader in Leo Olebe. The longtime industry veteran will be working as vice president of its global partnerships team.

It's a position Olebe is well-suited to. Previously, he held the same position at Facebook, and a similar one as global head for YouTube Gaming until he was laid off with 100 other employees in January.

He's also previously leadership positions for marketing at Zynga, BioWare, and Warner Bros. Games.

Olebe and Xbox partnership strategy

"Thank you Lori Wright, Sarah Bond, and Phil Spencer for the opportunity to join such an amazing team with an incredible vision for the future of games," he wrote. "Let's GO!"

Olebe joins Xbox almost half a year after ZeniMax leadership was folded into the larger management team. And it comes a few months after Bobby Kotick departed Activision Blizzard.