Sponsored By

Xbox restructures marketing team as chief Jerret West departs for Roblox

The marketing departments under West's purview will be moved around to already existing teams run by Xbox heads Sarah Bond and Matt Booty.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 17, 2024

2 Min Read
Promotional art for the Xbox Series X|S.
Image via Microsoft.

A new report from The Verge reveals Xbox's current marketing chief Jerret West will be leaving on June 30. Afterwards, he'll be working at Roblox as its chief marketing officer and marketing expansion head.

The outlet obtained a memo revealing the changes to hit the marketing departments after West's exit. Per Xbox head Phil Spencer in that memo, there'll be an "expanded" game marketing team led by integrated marketing VP Kirsten Ward.

Currently, West leads marketing strategy for Xbox games, hardware, and Game Pass. He previously worked at the studio from 2003-2011, and after a seven-year Netflix stint, returned in 2019 to lead marketing for the Xbox Series X|S.

His leave comes a few months after the exit of corporate VP Kareem Choudhry in early April. Like West, Choudhry had a sizable tenure, and his leave also resulted in further streamlining of Xbox's already streamlined team structure.

Both of those, meanwhile, follow on from several key Xbox departures in late 2023 and early 2024 such as Blizzard Entertainment's Mike Ybarra, Bethesda's Pete Hines, and Activision Blizzard's Bobby Kotick.

Once West is gone, his old teams will be placed "closer to the businesses they support," said Spencer. Games marketing will fall under Matt Booty's content and studios team, while hardware marketing goes to the platform/hardware team run by Sarah Bond.

Speaking to West's jump to Roblox, Spencer called it an "important [Xbox] partner" in the memo. He further noted West's accomplishments that helped expand the Xbox brand and products like Game Pass.

"On behalf of Team Xbox, I’d like to thank Jerret for everything he accomplished," he wrote. "We look forward to working with Jerret and the Roblox team to connect more people around the world through the power of play."

Read more about:

[Company] Xbox

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Elden Ring's Shadows of the Erdtree expansion.
Business
FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki wants to prevent studio layoffs, whatever it takesFromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki wants to prevent studio layoffs, whatever it takes
byJustin Carter
Jun 17, 2024
2 Min Read
Promotional art for the Xbox Series X|S.
Business
Xbox restructures marketing team as chief Jerret West departs for RobloxXbox restructures marketing team as chief Jerret West departs for Roblox
byJustin Carter
Jun 17, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Assassin's Creed Shadow protagonists Yasuke and Naoe strike a pose.
Design
The dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal JapanThe dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal Japan
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 14, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Facing off at the clown convention in Part of YouFacing off at the clown convention in Part of You
byJoel Couture
Jun 13, 2024
7 Min Read
Star Wars Outlaws heroine Vess runs and guns while fighting Stormtroopers.
Design
Making Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars OutlawsMaking Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars Outlaws
byGeorge Yang
Jun 12, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Welcome To My World: What Makes For Great Horror Game SettingsWelcome To My World: What Makes For Great Horror Game Settings
byMichel Sabbagh
Jun 17, 2024
15 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
The Game Show Interview: What Game Music Means to GamersThe Game Show Interview: What Game Music Means to Gamers
byWinifred Phillips
Jun 14, 2024
15 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Genre Bending: Taking Outbreak from Action Survival Horror to Horror Visual NovelGenre Bending: Taking Outbreak from Action Survival Horror to Horror Visual Novel
byJulia Wolbach
Jun 14, 2024
7 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan