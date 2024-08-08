Sponsored By

Viral shooter Kingmakers just secured a movie deal (and it hasn't even launched yet)

The manic action game will be turned into a movie that asks one question: What if Braveheart included time travel?

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 8, 2024

A screenshot from Kingmakers showing a knight eating lead
Image via Redemption Road

Kingmakers, the time travelling medieval shooter with a killer announcement trailer, is being turned into a live-action movie.

Story Kitchen, the production company behind the upcoming Tomb Raider adaptation, will oversee the project in partnership with developer Redemption Road and publisher Tinybuild.

What's notable about this particular Hollywood adaption is that Kingmakers is still in development. In fact, Redemption Road hasn't even announced a concrete release date. At the time of writing, the title is expected to land at some vague point in '2024.'

Story Kitchen's production slate includes adaptations of numerous video game properties such as Dredge, Streets of Rage, ToeJam and Earl, and It Takes Two.

The company was founded by Sonic The Hedgehog producer and Dmitri M. Johnson, who helped turn Sega's iconic platformer into a successful movie franchise.

Commenting on the live action potential of Kingmakers, Johnson said the project will look "perfect" on the silver screen. "The action, world-building, and intriguing sci-fi of Kingmakers make it a perfect concoction to build a propulsive new franchise in Hollywood," he added.

Story Kitchen currently has a television first-look deal at Amazon MGM Studios as well as an Animated Film first-look deal at DreamWorks Animation. 

Related:Do video game adaptations need games to come along for the ride?

Transmedia franchises are currently in vogue following the success of adaptations like The Last of Us, Fallout, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and production companies are increasingly looking towards the video game industry in search of the Next Big Thing.

