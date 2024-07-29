Obituary: Actor Tony Pankhurst has died at age 67

Tony Pankhurst, an actor for Supermassive Games' Dark Pictures franchise, passed away this past May. He was 67.

The actor's family published a tribute page, but offered no details on his passing. They called him a "dedicated football fan," and called for any donations to be sent towards Hospice in the Weald.

Born in 1957, Pankhurst provided the likeness for the Curator, an in-universe narrator who occasionally talks to the player about their choices. The character appears across all four mainline games, and the 2023 Dark Pictures: Switchback VR game.

"[Tony] was the face of the Curator, and we loved working with him," wrote Supermassive. The developer donated £200 toward Hospice, thanking him for co-creating "a character loved by many."

Outside of games, the UK actor had minor (and often uncredited) roles in big films like Rogue One, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the Tom Hardy-led film Legend.

"[Tony] is much loved and will always be remembered," concluded the Pankhursts. "We look forward to hearing your stories of times with him in due course."