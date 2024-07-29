Sponsored By

Obituary: Actor Tony Pankhurst has died at age 67

Pankhurst provided the likeness for the Curator across Supermassive's Dark Pictures anthology series.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 29, 2024

Headshot of actor Tony Pankhurst and his Dark Pictures character, The Curator.
Image via Suppermassive Games.

Tony Pankhurst, an actor for Supermassive Games' Dark Pictures franchise, passed away this past May. He was 67.

The actor's family published a tribute page, but offered no details on his passing. They called him a "dedicated football fan," and called for any donations to be sent towards Hospice in the Weald.

Born in 1957, Pankhurst provided the likeness for the Curator, an in-universe narrator who occasionally talks to the player about their choices. The character appears across all four mainline games, and the 2023 Dark Pictures: Switchback VR game.

"[Tony] was the face of the Curator, and we loved working with him," wrote Supermassive. The developer donated £200 toward Hospice, thanking him for co-creating "a character loved by many."

Outside of games, the UK actor had minor (and often uncredited) roles in big films like Rogue One, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the Tom Hardy-led film Legend.

"[Tony] is much loved and will always be remembered," concluded the Pankhursts. "We look forward to hearing your stories of times with him in due course."

