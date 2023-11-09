GTA V tops 190 million lifetime sales ahead of GTA VI trailer drop

Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive has revealed that Grand Theft Auto V has sold approximately 190 million units in just over a decade. GTA V launched in September 2013 and has since hopped between three console generations to remain a mainstay in the company's game portfolio.

The milestone was included in Take-Two's latest fiscal report, which was published shortly after Rockstar revealed the trailer for the next instalement in the Grand Theft Auto franchise will debut in December.

The success of GTA V means the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold in over 410 million units worldwide, and Take-Two said that active development for the next entry in the series is "well underway."

Looking briefly at the company's financials, Q2 net bookings totalled $1.44 billion thanks to better-than-expected results from Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Red Dead Redemption 2–the latter of which has now topped 57 million sales.

Take-Two noted that recurrent consumer spending (RCS) declined by 7 percent year-on-year, but said that downturn was "in line with our outlook." Even so, RCS still accounted for 78 percent of Take-Two's entire Q2 net bookings, with the company earmarking NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto Online as the "two largest individual contributors" to RCS.

Operating expenses were flat year-over-year due to lower marketing expenditures, some of which have been shifted to later this year

Overall, Take-Two said it delivered "another great quarter" that demonstrates the "enduring strength" of its catalog and its ability to release "engaging post-launch content."

Looking ahead, the company has significantly expanded its headcount to almost 9,000 development studio staff (which includes those who joined following the Zynga acquisition) to deliver what it claims will be the "strongest and most diverse" pipeline in its history.

Take-Two has reiterated its guidance for the full-year ended March 31, 2024, and expects net bookings to range from $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion.



