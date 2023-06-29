informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Canada voices disapproval for Microsoft-Activision merger

Like the CMA and FTC, Canada has some concerns about what could be lost if Microsoft gains Activision Blizzard.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 29, 2023
Graphic of various first-party Xbox franchise characters.

Canada's regulatory board has revealed it does not, in fact, support Microsoft's attempted merger of Activision Blizzard. 

Prior to its current trial against the FTC, a Microsoft memorandum claimed "every single worldwide regulator" (excluding the FTC and the CMA) has approved its merger with the Call of Duty publisher. Through lawyer Jonathan Bitran, the Canada Competition Bureau (CCB) called out the Xbox maker for its "factual inaccuracies."

To Microsoft's point, major regulators in regions such as Europe, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia have voiced their support for this merger in the past year. Still, Canada coming out as against the merger is notable, particularly since it's so late in the game and it hasn't yet made preventative moves like the FTC and CMA have been doing.   

In his letter, Bitran wrote that his organization told the two developers of its disapproval in early May. Its primary point of concern was that the merger was "likely to result in a substantial prevention and/or lessening of competition with respect to gaming consoles and multigame subscription services."

Much like with the CMA, cloud gaming technology is also of worry for the CCB. Bitran said that the regulator will "[continue] to monitor the transaction."

Whatever outcome awaits Microsoft's hearing with the FTC, it still has to contend with the CMA in late July after working to appeal the UK regulator's block back in April. 

Console

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Gameplay Animator

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more