2007's Team Fortress 2 hits new record at 254K concurrent players

The concurrent player count for Valve's Team Fortress 2 has reached a new all-time high. Yesterday (July 13), the popular shooter hit an all-time peak of nearly 253,977 (or basically 254,000) players, according to SteamDB.

It's over double the previous record of nearly 168,000 during late 2022, and continues the game's concurrent player surge in recent years. The benchmark is even more impressive when considering the game is going to hit 16 years old in mid-October.

Earlier in the week, Team Fortress 2 received a summer event that featured community-made maps, cosmetics, and general fixes. New maps especially help instill new life into any game, particularly when they come from fellow members of the community.

With the new concurrent count, Team Fortress 2 marks the second Valve game of 2023 to receive a boost in players. In May, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (which itself will turn 11 in August) hit 1.8 million concurrent players.

The surge came ahead of Valve's release of Counter-Strike 2, which functions as a free upgrade for Global Offensive players.