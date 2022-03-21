A Plague Tale: Innocence is being adapted for television by publisher Focus Entertainment and production company Merlin Productions, according to a report from French outlet Allocine.

Developed by French studio Asobo, A Plague Tale is a stealth adventure title set in 14th century France that charts the journey of Amicia de Rune and her brother Hugo as they attempt to evade the black plague and the French Inquisition.

The television series will be helmed by Hostile director Mathieu Turi, who has also worked on movies including Inglourious Bastards and Lucy as an additional assistant director.

"I’m honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of A Plague Tale," said the director on Twitter. "Thank you to Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment for their trust. I can't wait to bring Amicia and Hugo's journey to the screen."