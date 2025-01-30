The Video Game History Foundation (VHGF)'s digital archive of video game research has launched in Early Access. It's free to access digitally anywhere in the world, and intended for "anyone who wants to study video game history."

In its announcement, the preservation organization said its library contains game development materials from artwork to press kits and promotional material. It also includes out-of-print magazines, both enthusiast press (think GamePro or EGM) and publications "rarely available to the public."

Guidebooks from various video game events are featured, including searchable directories and maps for E3's first 12 years. There's also a digital archive portal which has "the powerful search and navigation features that video game historians have asked us for."

"We work with the game development community to preserve design documents, artwork...and other unique items from behind the scenes of game production," wrote the VGHF. "Now we’re opening these resources for you, and you can discover for yourself how games were made and sold."

However, there are some caveats: because it doesn't own or have express permission to everything it's been provided with, the VGHF said it "cannot give express permission" for users to reproduce materials in the library, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Researchers may be exempt under fair use cases, the rules of which can be read here.

Also, games cannot be played within the archive, as the VGHF largely "does not collect retail games and does not have plans to provide them to researchers." United States' copyright restrictions further prevent it from sharing digital access to out-of-print games with researchers, which it still hopes to change.

The push to preserve games history

In recent years, the VGHF and other organizations have stressed the importance of preserving the game industry's history, as much of its past is in danger of being permanently lost to time. Last year, GOG committed to keep older and delisted Windows games updated for current PC technology, and user interface artist Edd Coates relaunched a free repository for designers to look at interface art for games.

Conversely, the Electronic Software Association (ESA) has argued that publishers will handle the act of archiving games themselves, which some (like Ubisoft) admittedly have, but only for specific titles.

"Many" items within the VGHF's library were said to be donated or digitized by other members of the game preservation community, such as Retromags or private collectors who donated what they had to the Foundation. The organization affirmed it's "in this for the long haul," and will add more features and materials to the library in the future.

Developers interested in donating their own materials can contact the here, and its catalog has more information on material that hasn't been digitally archived yet.