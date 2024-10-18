Sponsored By

Unity 6 launches globally today across all platforms

Unity promises a 'fundamental change in its approach to the development cycle'.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Unity 6
Image via Unity.

Unity 6 has launched today, releasing on mobile, PC, extended reality and console platforms.

A blog post details what developers can expect from the new engine, ranging from the expected—increased stability of the overall platform—to tools that support mobile web development and even new graphics features that allow developers to shift the workload from the CPU to the GPU.

In the post, Unity’s new president and CEO Matthew Bromberg promises a "fundamental change in its approach to the development cycle" with the company now doubling down on testing.

"This focus on delivering practical value in Unity 6 will continue well after launch," Bromberg wrote. "We'll be keeping significant product and engineering resources on Unity 6 for many years longer than previous LTS releases and are pledging support for at least two years after the arrival of the next major release."

United Front?

The first update to Unity 6—Unity 6.1—will be available in April 2025.

The arrival of the new engine comes just weeks after the company officially walked back its controversial Runtime Fee. The unexpected 2023 levy drew widespread criticism, culminating in the resignation of Unity’s former CEO.

Read more about:

[Company] Unity

About the Author

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

See more from Tom Regan
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the BFI.
Business
BFI issues £510,000 from lottery challenge to back dev-focused aid projectsBFI issues £510,000 from lottery challenge to back dev-focused aid projects
byJustin Carter
Oct 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Headshot of the late Digital Extremes artist Mike "Mynki" Brennan.
Business
Obituary: Mike Brennan, Digital Extremes artist, passed away at age 50Obituary: Mike Brennan, Digital Extremes artist, passed away at age 50
byJustin Carter
Oct 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photo of Big Ben at sunset, yellow leaves blow in the foreground.
Business
1010 Games head of publishing says UK has become hostile to new game studios1010 Games head of publishing says UK has become hostile to new game studios
byBryant Francis
Oct 18, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
In Machine Yearning, players create and memorize a language from 'nonsense'In Machine Yearning, players create and memorize a language from 'nonsense'
byJoel Couture
Oct 17, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Creating a multi-layered game world in Tenet of the SparkDeep Dive: Creating a multi-layered game world in Tenet of the Spark
byArtem Shcherbakov
Oct 15, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about horror games
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about horror games

Oct 18, 2024

Production
How to crack the code and host the perfect game jam
How to crack the code and host the perfect game jam

Oct 17, 2024

Devil's terminal characters and logo
Production
Devil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answers
Devil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answers

Oct 11, 2024