Unity 6 launches globally today across all platforms
Unity promises a 'fundamental change in its approach to the development cycle'.
October 18, 2024
Unity 6 has launched today, releasing on mobile, PC, extended reality and console platforms.
A blog post details what developers can expect from the new engine, ranging from the expected—increased stability of the overall platform—to tools that support mobile web development and even new graphics features that allow developers to shift the workload from the CPU to the GPU.
In the post, Unity’s new president and CEO Matthew Bromberg promises a "fundamental change in its approach to the development cycle" with the company now doubling down on testing.
"This focus on delivering practical value in Unity 6 will continue well after launch," Bromberg wrote. "We'll be keeping significant product and engineering resources on Unity 6 for many years longer than previous LTS releases and are pledging support for at least two years after the arrival of the next major release."
United Front?
The first update to Unity 6—Unity 6.1—will be available in April 2025.
The arrival of the new engine comes just weeks after the company officially walked back its controversial Runtime Fee. The unexpected 2023 levy drew widespread criticism, culminating in the resignation of Unity’s former CEO.
