Square Enix prepared to take legal action to protect staff from harassment

Square Enix is prepared to take legal action against those who harass or intimidate its employees.

The Final Fantasy maker has updated its Group Customer Harassment Policy and confirmed it could withhold its products and services from anybody who harasses its workers or even begin criminal proceedings.

"Should Square Enix determine that an individual has engaged in an action against one of our employees or partners that exceeds socially acceptable behavior or is harmful, we reserve our right to cease providing support services or to refrain from providing our group's products and services," reads the policy.

"Where such action is egregious or with malicious intent, Square Enix reserves its right to protect its employees and partners and to take legal action or criminal proceedings upon consulting the police and/or lawyers."

The Japanese publisher said harassment includes acts of violence, abusive language and intimidation, defamation and personal attacks (including emails), discriminatory speech and conduct, and sexual harassment.

It also warned that undue demand in the form of unreasonable requests for compensation and excessive demands for the punishment of employees could also result in it taking action.

Square Enix throws down the gauntlet in a bid to curb toxicity

Square said it remains open to feedback, comments, and other requests but noted there have been instances where some customers have directed harassment towards its executives, employees, and partners.

"Such actions do not only prevent our employees and partners from engaging in their work with a sense of security but also causes disruptions to other customers," it added. "Square Enix will not tolerate harassment and will take action as necessary."

Last year, the 2023 GDC State of the Industry survey found the vast majority of developers are concerned about targeted harassment from players. Of those surveyed, 91 percent of respondents said they felt toxicity directed towards studio employees was an issue.

Those findings came after major companies such as Sony Santa Monica and Respawn openly called out toxic player behaviour, with Respawn specifically stating it had seen "increased harassment towards members of our development team."