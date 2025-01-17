Trending
The company neglected to state whether the decision will lead to layoffs.
January 17, 2025
PlayStation maker Sony has canceled two unannounced live service titles in development at first-party studios Bluepoint Games and Bend Studio.
The company confirmed the news to Bloomberg and stated both studios will remain operational.
In a post on Bluesky, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said one of those projects was a live service God of War title in development at Dark Souls remake developer Bluepoint.
Sony explained both titles were canceled following a "recent review." Although neither studio is being shuttered, Sony didn't state whether the decision will lead to layoffs.
"Bend and Bluepoint are highly accomplished teams who are valued members of the PlayStation Studios family, and we are working closely with each studio to determine what are the next projects,” a company spokesperson told Bloomberg.
Sony has canceled a number of live-service projects in recent years, including multiplayer shooter Concord.
Concord was a high-profile miss for the company. It was pulled from sale within weeks of release and eventually canned. Developer Firewalk was then shuttered by Sony, with the studio claiming certain aspects of the title "didn't land as we hoped."
As noted by Bloomberg in December 2023, the Japanese console maker previously shelved a multiplayer take on Marvel's Spider-Man.
Last year, Sony did find success with Helldivers 2. The company published the lauded multiplayer shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios to cement its position as a PlayStation console exclusive. The title has sold over 12 million copies to date.
It also, however, laid off hundreds of developers across key subsidiaries such as Insomniac, Naughty Dog, and Guerrilla Games. Other internal studios, including Firewalk, London Studio, and mobile developer Neon Koi, were closed.
