Sponsored By

SAG-AFTRA strike will continue after union concludes latest talks with major game studios

'After three days of scheduled negotiations, SAG-AFTRA announced that Interactive Media Agreement negotiations with employers would continue.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

October 28, 2024

2 Min Read
SAG-AFTRA performers on the picket line
Image via SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA will continue striking in search of better working conditions and protections for video game performers after extending negotiations with major studios.

The union, which represents approximately 160,000 performers, broadcasters, writers, and entertainment workers including many within the video game industry, has concluded three days of scheduled negations with an employer unit featuring Activision Productions, EA, Insomniac Games, Take 2 Productions, and more.

In a statement issued following the conclusion of those talks, SAG-AFTRA said its strike against those studios signed to the Interactive Media Agreement "remains in effect," with the exception of projects proceeding under the Tiered-Budget Independent Interactive Media Agreement or Interim Interactive Media Agreement.

"After three days of scheduled negotiations, SAG-AFTRA announced that Interactive Media Agreement negotiations with employers would continue, with new dates to be announced as soon as they are confirmed," reads a brief statement.

"Negotiations resumed with the employer unit which includes Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc. on October 23."

SAG-AFTRA performers and organizers have staged multiple in-person strikes since agreeing to down tools in July, forming picket lines outside notable studios including WB Games.

The strike was authorized after 18 months of negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and companies signed to the Interactive Media Agreement, which partly stalled after the union sought to deliver AI protections for its members. Union leaders said those talks showed employers in the game industry aren't interested in "fair, reasonable A.I. protections, but rather flagrant exploitation."

"We refuse this paradigm—via we will not leave any of our members behind, nor will we wait for sufficient protection any longer," said Interactive Media Agreement negotiation committee chair, Sarah Elmaleh, when calling the strike.

"We look forward to collaborating with teams on our Interim and Independent contracts, which provide A.I. transparency, consent and compensation to all performers, and to continuing to negotiate in good faith with this bargaining group when they are ready to join us in the world we all deserve."

Read more about:

Unionization

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for Germany's Press Start: Games Founding Grant.
Business
Germany launches new funding program for indie dev foundersGermany launches new funding program for indie dev founders
byJustin Carter
Oct 28, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot from 1971's Oregon Trail.
Business
Oregon Trail is taking the road to a movie adaptationOregon Trail is taking the road to a movie adaptation
byJustin Carter
Oct 28, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)
byKevin Bruner
Oct 25, 2024
23 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)
byDewi Tanner
Oct 24, 2024
23 Min Read
A woman casts purple magic with a staff. A blue-faced fantasy character stands behind her.
Design
Avowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genreAvowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genre
byBryant Francis
Oct 24, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design

Oct 24, 2024

The number 10 in green and blue lighting.
Business
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer

Oct 24, 2024

Design
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world

Oct 23, 2024