SAG-AFTRA strike will continue after union concludes latest talks with major game studios

SAG-AFTRA will continue striking in search of better working conditions and protections for video game performers after extending negotiations with major studios.

The union, which represents approximately 160,000 performers, broadcasters, writers, and entertainment workers including many within the video game industry, has concluded three days of scheduled negations with an employer unit featuring Activision Productions, EA, Insomniac Games, Take 2 Productions, and more.

In a statement issued following the conclusion of those talks, SAG-AFTRA said its strike against those studios signed to the Interactive Media Agreement "remains in effect," with the exception of projects proceeding under the Tiered-Budget Independent Interactive Media Agreement or Interim Interactive Media Agreement.

"After three days of scheduled negotiations, SAG-AFTRA announced that Interactive Media Agreement negotiations with employers would continue, with new dates to be announced as soon as they are confirmed," reads a brief statement.

"Negotiations resumed with the employer unit which includes Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc. on October 23."

SAG-AFTRA performers and organizers have staged multiple in-person strikes since agreeing to down tools in July, forming picket lines outside notable studios including WB Games.

The strike was authorized after 18 months of negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and companies signed to the Interactive Media Agreement, which partly stalled after the union sought to deliver AI protections for its members. Union leaders said those talks showed employers in the game industry aren't interested in "fair, reasonable A.I. protections, but rather flagrant exploitation."

"We refuse this paradigm—via we will not leave any of our members behind, nor will we wait for sufficient protection any longer," said Interactive Media Agreement negotiation committee chair, Sarah Elmaleh, when calling the strike.

"We look forward to collaborating with teams on our Interim and Independent contracts, which provide A.I. transparency, consent and compensation to all performers, and to continuing to negotiate in good faith with this bargaining group when they are ready to join us in the world we all deserve."