SAG-AFTRA signs agreement with AI-powered voice company Ethovox

SAG-AFTRA has signed an agreement with AI-powered voice service Ethovox that it claims will protect performers.

The union, which is currently striking to secure better AI protections for its members, said the deal will allow SAG-AFTRA performers to work with Ethovox while ensuring they are "protected and compensated fairly."

It explained the contract guarantees performer compensation in the form of session fees and ongoing revenue sharing throughout the life of Ethovox's foundational model.

SAG-AFTRA said Ethovox agrees with its AI guidelines and is leveraging a "consensual" AI model that ensures performers are protected and compensated fairly. That said, it also acknowledged that not everybody will be keen on working with an AI company.

"SAG-AFTRA will continue to recognize AI companies, like Ethovox, that agree with our union's AI guidelines. Not everyone will want to work with an AI company, and that's understandable. But for those who intend to utilize the opportunities AI offers, it's important that agreements require companies to secure informed consent, and provide fair compensation," said SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

"Without informed consent and fair compensation, this new era will become a 'Wild West' of AI misuse and exploitation."

Ethovox was co-founded by voice actor Cissy Jones and voice director Julian Kwasneski. The company purports to be the "only premium voice service created by actors and empowered by AI," and says it aims to build the world's first "fully-authenticated, properly licensed foundational voice model."

Jones claims actors working with Ethovox have complete control over how their digital replicas are deployed, and emphasized that anybody working with the company will be properly compensated.

"Ethovox is the only voice AI company owned and managed by voice actors, and we are pleased to be partnering with SAG-AFTRA on building a foundational voice A.I. model that prioritizes the interests of voice actors," added Jones in a press release.

"A.I. should be a choice. For that reason, we have reached out to the voice actor community throughout this process. Ethovox will continue to do so as we demonstrate that artists can, and should, be compensated for contributing to ethical A.I. development while also maintaining consent and control over their voice data."

SAG-AFTRA recently announced that negotiations with Interactive Media Agreement employers will continue after concluding its latest round of talks.