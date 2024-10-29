Sponsored By

SAG-AFTRA signs agreement with AI-powered voice company Ethovox

The union said the deal will ensure performers are 'protected and empowered in the AI age.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

October 29, 2024

2 Min Read
The SAG-AFTRA and Ethovox logos
Image via SAG-AFTRA and Ethovox

At a Glance

  • SAG-AFTRA is currently striking to secure better AI protections, but noted that Ethovox agrees with its AI guidelines.

SAG-AFTRA has signed an agreement with AI-powered voice service Ethovox that it claims will protect performers.

The union, which is currently striking to secure better AI protections for its members, said the deal will allow SAG-AFTRA performers to work with Ethovox while ensuring they are "protected and compensated fairly."

It explained the contract guarantees performer compensation in the form of session fees and ongoing revenue sharing throughout the life of Ethovox's foundational model.

SAG-AFTRA said Ethovox agrees with its AI guidelines and is leveraging a "consensual" AI model that ensures performers are protected and compensated fairly. That said, it also acknowledged that not everybody will be keen on working with an AI company.

"SAG-AFTRA will continue to recognize AI companies, like Ethovox, that agree with our union's AI guidelines. Not everyone will want to work with an AI company, and that's understandable. But for those who intend to utilize the opportunities AI offers, it's important that agreements require companies to secure informed consent, and provide fair compensation," said SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

"Without informed consent and fair compensation, this new era will become a 'Wild West' of AI misuse and exploitation."

Ethovox was co-founded by voice actor Cissy Jones and voice director Julian Kwasneski. The company purports to be the "only premium voice service created by actors and empowered by AI," and says it aims to build the world's first "fully-authenticated, properly licensed foundational voice model."

Jones claims actors working with Ethovox have complete control over how their digital replicas are deployed, and emphasized that anybody working with the company will be properly compensated.

"Ethovox is the only voice AI company owned and managed by voice actors, and we are pleased to be partnering with SAG-AFTRA on building a foundational voice A.I. model that prioritizes the interests of voice actors," added Jones in a press release.

"A.I. should be a choice. For that reason, we have reached out to the voice actor community throughout this process. Ethovox will continue to do so as we demonstrate that artists can, and should, be compensated for contributing to ethical A.I. development while also maintaining consent and control over their voice data."

SAG-AFTRA recently announced that negotiations with Interactive Media Agreement employers will continue after concluding its latest round of talks.

Read more about:

Unionization

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Playdate Stereo Dock
Production
'They weren't very good to use': Panic halts development of the Playdate Stereo Dock'They weren't very good to use': Panic halts development of the Playdate Stereo Dock
byChris Kerr
Oct 29, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot of 2025's Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.
Business
STJV alleges Don't Nod management 'brutally' advancing toward layoffs, encourages staff walkoutSTJV alleges Don't Nod management 'brutally' advancing toward layoffs, encourages staff walkout
byJustin Carter
Oct 28, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)
byKevin Bruner
Oct 25, 2024
23 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)
byDewi Tanner
Oct 24, 2024
23 Min Read
A woman casts purple magic with a staff. A blue-faced fantasy character stands behind her.
Design
Avowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genreAvowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genre
byBryant Francis
Oct 24, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design

Oct 24, 2024

The number 10 in green and blue lighting.
Business
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer

Oct 24, 2024

Design
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world

Oct 23, 2024