SAG-AFTRA doesn't want you to forget about striking workers during awards season

'It's important not to lose sight of the fact that thousands of video game voice and movement performers have been on strike for 116 days.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 19, 2024

Pro-worker picket signage set down on the sidewalk
Image via SAG-AFTRA

At a Glance

  • A number of unionized actors are currently striking in a bid to secure better AI protections and working conditions.

Performer union SAG-AFTRA has responded to the reveal of The Game Awards nominations by imploring people not to forget about striking workers during awards season.

A number of unionized actors who ply their trade in the game industry are currently striking in a bid to secure better AI protections and working conditions.

SAG-AFTRA noted that its members have been striking for almost four months after initially agreeing to down tools in late July, and is evidently keen for people to keep that in mind as high-profile events like The Game Awards take center stage.

"SAG-AFTRA congratulates the talented performers whose work has been recognized with a Game Awards nomination, along with the brilliant developers whose creativity and hard work fuel this industry we love so much," reads a statement issued by the union.

SAG-AFTRA on strike for 116 days

"At this time of celebration, it’s important not to lose sight of the fact that thousands of video game voice and movement performers have been on strike for 116 days, following more than 18 months of negotiations which failed to produce an agreement that includes fundamental consent, compensation and transparency guardrails around the use of AI.

"We are grateful to all those who have shown their support for our striking video game performers, including the 130 games who have signed interim and tiered-budget agreements, the amazing community of fans and allies, and our union siblings here and abroad."

SAG-AFTRA has managed to sign a number of projects onto interim agreements since going on strike. Those temporary agreements allow unionized employees to continue working on select titles without crossing the proverbial (and sometimes very literal) picket line.

It has also secured better terms for performers working in the world of localization and penned a deal with AI-powered voice company Ethovox to ensure actors who choose to work with the firm are "protected and compensated fairly."

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

