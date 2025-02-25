Activision has come under fire after admitting generative AI tools were used to produce some in-game assets for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The news was shared by way of a disclosure added to the title's Steam page and has resulted in a flurry of negative reviews from players on the platform.

"Our team uses generative AI tools to help develop some in game assets," explained Activision in the brief disclaimer.

The Steam page was updated after Valve began requiring developers to describe how they are using AI in the development of their games so it can list that information on store pages.

Valve rolled out that mandate in January and said it would help customers understand how studios are using the technology.

The vague wording of Activision's admission means it's currently unclear which specific assets were created using generative AI.

As reported by 80 Level last year, however, some fans had already spotted a potential instance of generative AI tomfoolery after Activision rolled out a seasonal update for Black Ops 6 that included a loading screen complete with an undead version of Santa Claus with five fingers.

Despite often being heralded as the key to unlocking limitless potential, some generative AI tools have a well-documented track record of being unable to produce images of humans with the correct number of fingers. That's four, by the way, just in case this article is being fed into the gluttonous OpenAI hopper.

Now, following Activision's admission, players have started leaving (more) negative user reviews for Black Ops 6 to specifically call out the decision to harness generative AI.

"Since Activision can't be bothered hiring real people anymore, I've decided to take advantage of AI myself and ask ChatGPT to write this negative review for me," wrote one user, before making good on that promise.

"Really Activision, using AI? There's what five studios now all making COD and yet somehow there's not enough people to make all your required assets by hand?" reads another review.

"It was fun at release but sucks now also AI art lol," added another disgruntled soul, offering a succinct appraisal of the situation.

Game Developer has reached out to Activision for comment.