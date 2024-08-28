Microsoft and Activision Blizzard accused of 'bad faith bargaining' by Raven Software union workers

Unionized workers at Raven Software have filed a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) complaint against parent companies Activision Blizzard and Microsoft.

According to Game File, the complaint accuses both of "bad faith bargaining" and "concerted activities," the latter of which can include "retaliation, discharge, [and] discipline."

The complaint has been filed as unionized Raven staffers attempt to strike a collective bargaining agreement with their employer. It's unclear what provisions the union is hoping to secure with any potential new contract, but it appears the initial optimism that followed the studio's unionization push has now dissipated.

"After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, our members were optimistic that they would progress quickly to a first contract at Raven Software," said Communications Workers of America president Claude Cummings Jr., speaking to Game File. "Unfortunately, that has not happened. We encourage Microsoft to address the concerns raised in the Unfair Labor Practice charge and make reaching a fair agreement a priority."

The CWA has assisted a number of game industry unions with their organization efforts, including numerous cohorts within Activision Blizzard and Microsoft. The CWA's most recent victory came when over 500 employees at Blizzard Entertainment established a wall-to-wall union at the Microsoft-owned studio.

Prior to that, it oversaw the formation of unions encompassing almost 250 Bethesda Game Studios workers and roughly 600 Activision Blizzard QA workers.

Those efforts were helped along by the labor neutrality agreement Microsoft signed with the CWA in 2022, which initially covered Activision Blizzard employees but has since been extended to ZeniMax workers. That agreement allows workers to "freely and fairly make a choice about union representation."

Responding to the NLRB complaint, Microsoft said it remains "committed to negotiating in good faith." Game File, however, reports that Raven workers have sat through multiple bargaining sessions with management since the union was formed in 2022, but have yet to make meaningful progress.

Game Developer has reached out to the CWA and Microsoft for more information.