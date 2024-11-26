Sponsored By

Mass Effect director shutters new studio due to 'unexpected shortfall of funding'

Casey Hudson formed Humanoid Origin in 2021 to build a new sci-fi universe.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 26, 2024

The Humanoid Origin logo overlaid on concept art for the studio's debut project
Humanoid Origin, the Canadian studio founded by Mass Effect trilogy director Casey Hudson, has shut down.

In a post on Linkedin, the studio explained an "unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations."

"We're heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion. Our main concern at this time however is for our team, and we are committed to supporting them in their transition to new employment," continued the post.

"In our time together, the team achieved incredible progress, and demonstrated that it's possible to do amazing work while fostering a culture of fun and creativity. We thank them for their talent, courage, and friendship."

Humanoid Origin was formed in 2021 to build a triple-A project focused on "character-driven narrative in an all-new science fiction universe."

Hudson served as studio founder and CEO. It's unclear how many people worked for Humanoid Origin, which had offices in Edmonton, Alberta, and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Layoffs and studio closures have been a mainstay in 2024. A deluge of major companies and indie studios have downsized (or folded completely) this year due to funding challenges or the purported need to deliver sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Since the turn of the year, companies such as Microsoft, Sony, Embracer, Take-Two, EA, Meta, and more have contributed to that debilitating trend by collectively laying off thousands of workers.

Chris Kerr

