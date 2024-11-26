Mass Effect director shutters new studio due to 'unexpected shortfall of funding'

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Casey Hudson formed Humanoid Origin in 2021 to build a new sci-fi universe.
November 26, 2024
Humanoid Origin, the Canadian studio founded by Mass Effect trilogy director Casey Hudson, has shut down.
In a post on Linkedin, the studio explained an "unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations."
"We're heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion. Our main concern at this time however is for our team, and we are committed to supporting them in their transition to new employment," continued the post.
"In our time together, the team achieved incredible progress, and demonstrated that it's possible to do amazing work while fostering a culture of fun and creativity. We thank them for their talent, courage, and friendship."
Humanoid Origin was formed in 2021 to build a triple-A project focused on "character-driven narrative in an all-new science fiction universe."
Hudson served as studio founder and CEO. It's unclear how many people worked for Humanoid Origin, which had offices in Edmonton, Alberta, and Kelowna, British Columbia.
Layoffs and studio closures have been a mainstay in 2024. A deluge of major companies and indie studios have downsized (or folded completely) this year due to funding challenges or the purported need to deliver sustainable growth and shareholder value.
Since the turn of the year, companies such as Microsoft, Sony, Embracer, Take-Two, EA, Meta, and more have contributed to that debilitating trend by collectively laying off thousands of workers.
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42Apr 30, 2024